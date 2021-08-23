AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $62.72 on Monday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.