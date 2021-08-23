Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce sales of $548.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the highest is $560.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 270,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,570. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

