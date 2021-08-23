Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

