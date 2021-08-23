Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.20

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 61385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

