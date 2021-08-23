Agile Group Holdings Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agile Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung expects that the company will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agile Group’s FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

