Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.51.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

