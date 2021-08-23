Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.