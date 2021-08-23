Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of API stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 37,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,425. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agora by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 409,394 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 87.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

