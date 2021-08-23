Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.06

Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 6372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

