AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,185 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,778,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.87. 213,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,936,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

