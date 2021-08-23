AIA Group Ltd Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.45. 794,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

