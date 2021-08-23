AIA Group Ltd Purchases 4,347 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

