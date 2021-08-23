AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,548,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $57.37. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,007. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44.

