AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 582,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 914,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

