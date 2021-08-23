AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 582,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 914,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
