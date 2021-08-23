Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Shares of BABA opened at $157.96 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $155.50 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

