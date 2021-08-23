Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce sales of $962.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $978.14 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $681.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.54. Align Technology has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $596,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 133,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.