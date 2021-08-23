Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,380,291.88 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00.

ALGM stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

