Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

