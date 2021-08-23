Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $7,118,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GME opened at $159.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.97. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of -2.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GameStop Profile
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
