Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $7,118,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME opened at $159.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.97. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

