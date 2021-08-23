Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.61 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

