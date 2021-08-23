Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.11 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

NYSE WAL opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

