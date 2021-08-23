Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.