Allworth Financial LP Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 1,394.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 351.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.34 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

