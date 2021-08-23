Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $73.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

