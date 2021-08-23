Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $788.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.01. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

