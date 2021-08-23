Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,123 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

