Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,819 shares of company stock worth $136,250. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

