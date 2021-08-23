Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,650,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $61.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,810.00. 33,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,582.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.