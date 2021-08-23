Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $52.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. 1,420,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,817.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

