Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $481.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

