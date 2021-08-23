Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.46 on Monday. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

