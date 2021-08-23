Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,530 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises 2.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.