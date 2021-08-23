Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

