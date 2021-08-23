ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,813. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -44.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

