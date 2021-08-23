ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,215. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -44.99. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,487 shares of company stock worth $3,980,994. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

