Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.
AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.