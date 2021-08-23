Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.75 million and $575,538.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,594,772 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

