Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.20. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

