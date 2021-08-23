American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 1.6%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

