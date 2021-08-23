American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 1.6%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.