American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 2,943,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,571,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

