American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,423 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

