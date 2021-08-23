Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Down 2.5%

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 34,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,978,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.