AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Boosted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $519,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

