Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $18.74 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $18.74 or 0.00037795 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $151.23 million and $28.34 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00129822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00161976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.01 or 0.99942964 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.90 or 0.01011975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.75 or 0.06784267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,068,081 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

