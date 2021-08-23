Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 331.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

IBUY opened at $111.58 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91.

