ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.64.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

