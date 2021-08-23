Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $83.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

