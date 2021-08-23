Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.63. 13,463,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,830. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

