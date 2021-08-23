Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

