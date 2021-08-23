Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $682.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total value of $2,760,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $363,714,931.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,820 shares of company stock valued at $31,729,330. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 75.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

